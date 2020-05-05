× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ann Keller

Age 96

Ann Keller, 96, of Columbus (formerly from the O'Neill-Spencer area), passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Cottonwood Place Assisted Living facility in Columbus, where she received loving care.

Services will be held at a later date.

Family members in the Columbus area are Pat and Scott Mueller, Jordan, Jennifer and Brooke Mueller, all of Columbus.

Condolences can be expressed at gasshaneyfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ann Keller , please visit Tribute Store.