Ann Keller
Age 96
Ann Keller, 96, of Columbus (formerly from the O'Neill-Spencer area), passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Cottonwood Place Assisted Living facility in Columbus, where she received loving care.
Services will be held at a later date.
Family members in the Columbus area are Pat and Scott Mueller, Jordan, Jennifer and Brooke Mueller, all of Columbus.
