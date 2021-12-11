Anna Berg

September 11, 1934 - December 8, 2021

Anna Berg, 87, went home to Jesus peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 8, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Word of Life church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in the Hartington, Nebraska, cemetery.

Anna was born on Sept. 11, 1934, on a farm in Hartington, Nebraska, she lived a very simple, sheltered life on the farm.

Anna moved to Columbus in 1978 and has been a resident of North Star Services since.

North Star was truly the lifeline that Anna needed. They believed in her and took care of her giving her a full life, as they have done for so many special needs residents within the state of Nebraska. In her later years, Anna got to travel and visiting family in Washington and Arizona State.

Anna was a devoted member of Word of Life church along with her church family. Anna had a wonder heart for people and loved animals of all kinds. Anna was a pray warrior.

Anna is survived by her niece, Mary Paulsen-Patterson of Chandler, Arizona; and great-niece and –nephew, Tammy Patterson-Fox and James Patterson of Gilbert, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Mable Berg; two sisters, Helga and Alvina Berg-Paulsen; and brother, Oscar Berg of Oregon.

Donation can be made in her memory to North Star Services in Columbus for their years of awesome love and care for Anna.