Anna Brandt
October 23, 1935-May 1, 2020
Anna Brandt of Columbus, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness.
A private family vigil with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Public visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Due to the directed health measures surrounding Covid-19, the family will not be present and visitation will be limited to 10 persons at one time. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.
The vigil service will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, and the Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Anna Louise Brandt was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Humphrey, to Vern and Gertrude (Wittler) Lewis. She attended St. Francis High School in Humphrey and graduated in 1953. Anna married Gerald “Chris” Brandt on June 23, 1955 in Humphrey. She was employed for a brief time at Tempo and Vi's Café, but was primarily a housewife and raised her family. Anna was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Eagle's Club, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Anna was an avid bingo player. She also enjoyed bowling and going to the casino. Anna loved reading and doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by daughter, Susan (Dean) Shaffer of Bellwood; daughter, Sandra Sutton of Columbus; son, Tim (DeAnna) Brandt of Columbus; daughter, Donna (Jerald) Liss of Lawrence, Kansas; son, James (Carolyn) Brandt of Omaha; daughter, Karen (Wade) Brazee of Columbus; son, Robert (Rhonda) Brandt of Columbus; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Jones of Omaha.
She is preceded in death by husband, Gerald “Chris” Brandt; parents; brothers: Keith, Robert, Donald, James and Lawrence Lewis; son-in-law, Bill Sutton.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
