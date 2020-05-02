× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anna Brandt

October 23, 1935-May 1, 2020

Anna Brandt of Columbus, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness.

A private family vigil with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Public visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Due to the directed health measures surrounding Covid-19, the family will not be present and visitation will be limited to 10 persons at one time. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.

The vigil service will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, and the Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Anna Louise Brandt was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Humphrey, to Vern and Gertrude (Wittler) Lewis. She attended St. Francis High School in Humphrey and graduated in 1953. Anna married Gerald “Chris” Brandt on June 23, 1955 in Humphrey. She was employed for a brief time at Tempo and Vi's Café, but was primarily a housewife and raised her family. Anna was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Eagle's Club, and the American Legion Auxiliary.