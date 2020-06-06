Anna Durand

Anna "Ann" Durand

September 19, 1922-June 4, 2020

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at McKown Funeral in Columbus. Visitation without the family present is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in Roselawn Cemetery. The family requests casual dress for the funeral service.

Ann Geline Durand was born Sept. 19, 1922, in Boone County to Matt and Ellen (Anderson) Thompson. She graduated from Petersburg High School in 1941. Ann was united in marriage to George Durand on Dec. 20, 1945, in Lincoln. She started her career at Nash Finch as a grocery checker and then became head of her department. Ann was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she helped with lady's aid. She was also a member of the VFW, where she served as district president, and the American Legion.