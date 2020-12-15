Anna Kissel

Anna Jean Kissel

November 25, 1957 - November 20, 2020

Jean was known for her talent of putting words on paper in someone's time of need. She shared many of her poems at funerals of loved ones and friends. She had numerous poems published and wrote a song for her daughter's wedding. Jean was also known as being the best cook for many miles around. She loved being outdoors and working hard each and every day. We think of Jean in Hebrews 6:10: “God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them.” She did not know a stranger; she would help anyone at any time. We also think of Jean in Galatians 6:2: “Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” This world needs more Jeans with her kindness and compassion. Her dog, Chopper, will also miss her very much. Jean's favorite song was “Go Rest High on That Mountain” by Vince Gill.