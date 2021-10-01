 Skip to main content
Anna Klassen
Age 85

Anna “Amy” Marie Klassen, 85, of Norfolk, Nebraska, formerly of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the church with 5 p.m. wake service.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.

