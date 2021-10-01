Anna Klassen

Age 85

Anna “Amy” Marie Klassen, 85, of Norfolk, Nebraska, formerly of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the church with 5 p.m. wake service.