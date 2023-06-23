Anna Kudrna
Age 85
Anna Kudrna, 85, of Marysville, Kansas, formerly of Leigh, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Cambridge Place Senior Village in Marysville.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh with Rev. Raymond Doubrava II officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska and will continue on Saturday from noon until service time, at the church. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Leigh.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com