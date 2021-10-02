Anna Marie “Amy" Klassen

June 14, 1933 - September 29, 2021

Anna Marie “Amy" Klassen, 88, Norfolk, Nebraska, formerly of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the church with a 5 p.m. wake service.

Anna Marie Klassen, daughter of Herman and Hilma (Strand) Jacobson, was born on June 14, 1933, in Newman Grove, Nebraska. She was raised and received her education in Newman Grove and graduated from Newman Grove High School.

On Sept. 3, 1952, Miss Anna Marie Jacobson became the bride of Raymond Klassen in St. Edward, Nebraska, in a 9 o'clock ceremony at St. Edward Catholic Church. The Rev. J. Brady officiated with the double ring ceremony. Following the reception the couple made their home in Macon, Georgia, where Mr. Klassen was stationed in the Air Force.