Anne Eva Bialas
July 12-1927-July 29, 2020
Anne Eva Bialas, 93, of Fullerton, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Valley View Assisted Living in Fullerton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. wake service on Friday, July 31, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and funeral service. Masks are recommended.
She is survived by her children: Frank (Debby) Bialas, Sam (Linda) Bialas, Paul (Kathy) Bialas, Tom Bialas, all of Fullerton, Dave (Luann) Bialas of Hastings, Ev Blahak of Columbus, Diane (Adolph) Wotipka of Ceresco, Lois (Jeff) Greenwalt of Hastings, and Janice (Edward) Drozd of Genoa; 28 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Leona Kozak of Columbus; and brother, Dan (Betsy) Dubas of Columbus.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis; her parents; son-in-law, Dave Blahak; and siblings: Helen Kozak, Leo Dubas, Steve Dubas, Frank Dubas, Emil Dubas, Edwin Dubas, Alphonse Dubas, Louis Dubas, Jeanette Urkoski, and Larry Dubas.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home - Fullerton Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church, Bell Tower Project.
Service information
10:00AM
315 N Esther St
Fullerton, NE 68638
5:00PM-7:00PM
315 N Esther St
Fullerton, NE 68638
7:00PM
315 N Esther St
Fullerton, NE 68638
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.