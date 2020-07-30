× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anne Eva Bialas

July 12-1927-July 29, 2020

Anne Eva Bialas, 93, of Fullerton, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Valley View Assisted Living in Fullerton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. wake service on Friday, July 31, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and funeral service. Masks are recommended.

She is survived by her children: Frank (Debby) Bialas, Sam (Linda) Bialas, Paul (Kathy) Bialas, Tom Bialas, all of Fullerton, Dave (Luann) Bialas of Hastings, Ev Blahak of Columbus, Diane (Adolph) Wotipka of Ceresco, Lois (Jeff) Greenwalt of Hastings, and Janice (Edward) Drozd of Genoa; 28 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Leona Kozak of Columbus; and brother, Dan (Betsy) Dubas of Columbus.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis; her parents; son-in-law, Dave Blahak; and siblings: Helen Kozak, Leo Dubas, Steve Dubas, Frank Dubas, Emil Dubas, Edwin Dubas, Alphonse Dubas, Louis Dubas, Jeanette Urkoski, and Larry Dubas.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home - Fullerton Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church, Bell Tower Project.

To send flowers to the family of Anne Bialas , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information St. Peter Catholic Church

315 N Esther St

Fullerton, NE 68638 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. St. Peter Catholic Church

315 N Esther St

Fullerton, NE 68638 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. St. Peter Catholic Church

315 N Esther St

Fullerton, NE 68638 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary Service begins.