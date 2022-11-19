Annette Hellbusch

Annette Kay Hellbusch

April 30, 1964 - November 17, 2022

Annette was born April 30, 1964, to Richard and Margaret (Lesiak) Shotkoski in Fullerton. She graduated from Fullerton High School in 1982. After, she attended the School of Business in Grand Island. On Sept. 21, 1984, she was united in marriage to Dan Hellbusch. In 1986, they moved to Columbus for a short time before moving to St. Edward in 1989. While in St. Edward, Annette started a day care so she could be home with her children. In 1994, they moved back to Columbus where she continued to operate her day care. In 2004, Danny and Annette bought a large acreage outside of Columbus and this is where Annette's dream became a reality and, in 2014, she started Country Lane Gardens. She was wise beyond her years when it came to gardening because of the way she was raised. She loved being outside and farming at a young age with her parents and she was able to pass that knowledge onto her children. Most importantly, she was able to enjoy it with her husband who was always beside her rain or shine. Regardless of how busy she was in her expanding business, she always put her family first and even helped take care of her father in his final months in her home. She was always a quick phone call away to help her family. Her pride and joy was spending time with her grandson, Eli, and humming him lullabies, which she will be doing in Heaven.