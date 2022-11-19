Annette Hellbusch

Annette Kay Hellbusch
April 30, 1964 - November 17, 2022
Annette Kay Hellbusch, 58, of Columbus, went to her heavenly garden on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus with the Rev. Andrew Roza officiating. Burial will follow at the Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus.
Annette was born April 30, 1964, to Richard and Margaret (Lesiak) Shotkoski in Fullerton. She graduated from Fullerton High School in 1982. After, she attended the School of Business in Grand Island. On Sept. 21, 1984, she was united in marriage to Dan Hellbusch. In 1986, they moved to Columbus for a short time before moving to St. Edward in 1989. While in St. Edward, Annette started a day care so she could be home with her children. In 1994, they moved back to Columbus where she continued to operate her day care. In 2004, Danny and Annette bought a large acreage outside of Columbus and this is where Annette's dream became a reality and, in 2014, she started Country Lane Gardens. She was wise beyond her years when it came to gardening because of the way she was raised. She loved being outside and farming at a young age with her parents and she was able to pass that knowledge onto her children. Most importantly, she was able to enjoy it with her husband who was always beside her rain or shine. Regardless of how busy she was in her expanding business, she always put her family first and even helped take care of her father in his final months in her home. She was always a quick phone call away to help her family. Her pride and joy was spending time with her grandson, Eli, and humming him lullabies, which she will be doing in Heaven.
She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, where she was a volunteer of St. Vincent De Paul Society, the Ladies of the Lord Altar Society and the landscaping committee. She loved going to Husker volleyball games with her best friend, Joan. In her final moments, she was still doing what she loved by preparing the Christmas planters for her community. Her biggest motto was to buy the flowers now as you won't be able to enjoy them at your funeral.
Her legacy will be kept alive by her husband, Dan Hellbusch of Columbus; children, Cody (Macey) Hellbusch of Columbus, Maggie-Jo (Spencer) Trapp of Superior and Lauran (Lee) Schroeder of Yankton, South Dakota; grandson, Eli Trapp; grand dogs, Bentley, Leroy, Packer and Red; siblings, Jane (Albert) Sims of Superior, Wisconsin, Christine (Eric) Belgum of Hastings, Karen (Tom) Engel of Clarks, Ken (Arlene) Shotkoski of Fullerton, Nancy (John) Reischl of Fairmont, Minnesota, Cindy Wurdeman of Hastings and Gail (Tom) Knopik of Fullerton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug (Carol) Hellbusch of Fullerton, Diane (Harold) Harris of Fullerton, David (Marty) Hellbusch of St. Edward, Darla (Doug) Russell of Fullerton, Dick (Lisa) Hellbusch of Belgrade, Debbie Sonderup of Fullerton and Marilyn Hellbusch of Fullerton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; infant grandchild, Baby Trapp; brother, Stephen; in-laws, Dale and Vera Hellbusch; brother-in-law, Darrell and Dennis Hellbusch; and nephews, Caleb Reischl and Kurt Hellbusch.
