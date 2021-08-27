Annette McCain

Age 57

Annette Marie (Holliday) McCain, 57, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away in her sleep in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Celebration of life funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Orchard, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

Annette is survived by four of her children, Natasha Macumber, Brady McCain, Emily McCain and Callon McCain; their spouses, Brian Macumber and Katina McCain; her four grandchildren, Cohen, Keelee, Grace and Marley; brother, Brock Holliday and his wife Maria. She will be remembered by her dogs Macy, Mabel and Sam.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Fonda Holliday; and her son, Matthew.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is in charge of arrangements.