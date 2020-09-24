Annette Rae Schupbach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Annette Rae Chase Schupbach

October 10, 1938-September 22, 2020

Annette Rae Chase Schupbach, of Columbus, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, after a short time in Pathways Hospice at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colorado. She had recently moved from Columbus to Fort Collins, Colorado to be near family.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church. There will be a casual social gathering at Glur Park following the service. Contributions in memory of Annette can be made to P.E.O. Chapter CH in Columbus, Columbus Public Library, or Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Annette was born to Hal and Bessie Chase in Loup City, on Oct. 10, 1938, grew up in Broken Bow and spent summers on her family's wheat farm in Batesland, South Dakota. She was the youngest of six siblings, and graduated from Broken Bow High School, where she served as majorette of the band.