Annette R. Ramaekers

Age 77

Annette R. Ramaekers, 77, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at The Terraces of Boise, Idaho.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church at 10 a.m. in Lindsay, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen as celebrant. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery.