Anthony F. Raimondo

July 24, 1939 - November 9, 2022

Anthony F. Raimondo, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, and Lakewood Ranch, Florida, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus with the Rev. Michael Swanton officiating. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery with a lunch to follow at the St. Bonaventure Parish Center.

The Funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the News Channel Nebraska-Columbus Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannelNebraskaColumbus.com

Anthony F. Raimondo “TR” was born on July 24, 1939, in Buffalo, New York, as an only child to Carmela (Turchiarelli) and Felix “Phil” Raimondo. TR graduated from South Park High School in 1957, where he met the love of his life, Jeanne English. TR and Jeanne dated until their wedding on Aug. 27, 1960.

TR attended Michigan Technology University, receiving his BSME in 1962, while Jeanne worked as an AT&T switchboard operator. After completing college, TR took a job with General Motors and moved back to Buffalo, New York. In 1969, TR left GM and started at Moog, an aerospace company. TR received his MBA degree from the University of Rochester in 1972.

In 1976, the Raimondo family moved to Omaha, Nebraska, when TR took a job with the Sperry Corporation as general manager of Vickers. They eventually found their way to Behlen Mfg. Co. in Columbus, Nebraska, in 1982, when TR started as a general manager for Wickes Corporation. In 1984 TR led a management buyout with Richard Casey, Stephen McGill and Bob Theilen, as Behlen experienced major losses due to market changes, and Wickes emerged from Chapter 11. TR went on to lead a successful turnaround of the company. Behlen currently has six manufacturing facilities across the United States and more than 1080 Partners in Progress (employees). Today, the Raimondo family owns Behlen Mfg. Co., and they are committed to growing the company and supporting the Columbus community.

TR and Jeanne had four wonderful children: Philip, Tony Jr., Linda and Diana. TR and his family are proponents of lifelong learning as all four children, and TR hold master's degrees and Jeanne even earned a bachelor's degree at age 60! TR had uncompromising core values, extraordinary leadership skills, a strong spiritual foundation and enjoyed traveling around the globe for business and fun. Family, faith, and love were of utmost importance to TR and Jeanne.

TR was the beloved husband to the late Jeanne for nearly 59 years; devoted father of the late Philip M. Raimondo (Mary), Anthony F. Raimondo Jr. (Sharon) and Linda C. Bock (Tom) all of Columbus and Diana J. Raimondo of Chicago, Illinois; loving grandfather of Rachel Hays (Brandon), Matthew Raimondo (Kayla), Nicholas Raimondo (Katy), Patrick Raimondo (Kayla), Natalie Raimondo, Kellen Raimondo, Leo Raimondo, Cody Myers (Robyn), Paxton Myers, Tanner Bock (Lily), Tayler Bock (Amanda), Nahom “Enzo” Montalto, as well as the late Luca and late Santino Luca Montalto. TR was the proud great-grandfather of Henry, Emma, Colin, Emersyn, Madeline, Sophia, Lennon, Lyla, Tucker and Turner.

TR joins his wife, Marion “Jeanne” English; his mother, Carmela Turchiarelli; his father, Felix “Phil” Raimondo, as well as his eldest son, Philip Raimondo, in heaven.

During TR's tenure at Behlen Mfg. Co., retiring as chairman emeritus in 2019, TR held government, national, state and community board positions, earning several distinguished awards. Not to mention competing on the national circuit in his favorite sport, handball - winning his last doubles tournament at the age of 81 with his handball partner, Lyle Burbach.

Of TR's many accomplishments and awards, notable awards include national winner of the Inc. Magazine, Turnaround Entrepreneur of the Year (1994), Nebraska Business Hall of Fame (1999), Nebraska Workforce Development, Distinguished Leadership Award (2001), Top 100 Training Award - Behlen Ranked #74 in Training Magazine (2002), Aksarben Court of Honor – Business and Industry (2003), Grand Marshal Aksarben River City Roundup (2009), Hall of Fame – Harvard Cup Football, City of Buffalo (2011), Columbus Region Business Hall of Fame (2012).

TR's numerous board positions included: Chairman – Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition, NAMC (2006-2022), Steering Committee – Blueprint Nebraska (2018-2020), Director NAM (National Association of Manufacturers) (1998-2018 | Chairman Small Medium Manufacturers 2003), Trustee of the Manufacturing Institute (2006-2019), Director Nebraska Chamber of Commerce (past Chairman) (1990-2019), Director Federal Reserve Board, Omaha Branch, Kansas City District (past Chairman) (1997 – 2004), Board of Policy for Peter Kiewit Institute (PKI) (1996-2015), Director MBMA – Metal Building Manufacturers Association, Chairman (1996) -- Member UNMC Board of Counselors (2006-2012), Teammates State Advisory Board (1996-2003)

TR held several political appointments, including a run for U.S. Senate in 2008. In 2004, under President Bush, TR was selected as first ever Manufacturing Czar – Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Manufacturing and Services (but withdrew due to Presidential politics). Governor appointments included: NE Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance Advisory (1996-2006), Department of Labor Worker Training Board (1996-2006), Chairman Nebraska Economic Development Commission (1994-2003), Director, Nebraska Industrial Competitive Alliance (1996-2003)

Besides handball, TR enjoyed golfing with friends, business partners and Jeanne, watching Yankees baseball, traveling and having a glass of wine by the pool watching the sun set in Florida with friends.

TR's favorite quote was as follows: "People do not care what you know, until they know that you care!” He made each and every one of us better. And for that, we are grateful.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be appropriated to either of the following:

Columbus High School STEM Academy

C/O CPS Foundation P.O. Box 947, Columbus, NE 68602

NAMC (Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition)

Behlen Mfg. Co. (C/O Juli Thelen)

4025 East 23rd Street, Columbus, NE 68601