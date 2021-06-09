Anton "Tony" Klassen

February 20, 1925 – June 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with Fr. Wayne Pavela celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church. The funeral service may be viewed live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

On Feb. 10, 1947, Tony was united in marriage to Orvileen “Orma” Euteneuer, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. They then moved to their farm near St. Bernard, where they remained until 1989 when they moved to their home in Lindsay. Tony worked with his sons farming and raising livestock until recent years. Tony was an avid farmer who enjoyed feeding cattle, pasturing a cow calf herd, raising hogs, planting and harvesting crops. He enjoyed sharing his farming skills with his family. Tony often told his family that farming was his hobby. A yearly activity was teaching his butchering skills to his children and grandchildren. He participated in State and National hand corn picking competitions for many years, winning a National Championship in 2006. Tony was selected Platte County Senior Farmer of the Year in 1997.