Ardath Ann Hayes

Ardath loved bridge and was a member of three different bridge clubs. She was a charter member of Ryan Hill Country Club and enjoyed golfing for many years. She was a dedicated Nebraska football fan and never missed a game. After her husband's passing, she attended many games with her close friend Lou Stallings. Ardie enjoyed a fun day of shopping. She participated weekly in the fall Polk County News football contest, winning many times. She loved doing crossword puzzles every day and reading the Omaha World-Herald, which was her saving grace during the pandemic lockdown. She enjoyed traveling getting to go to the Holy Land, New Zealand, Ireland and many other places. She attended Mass at St. Vincent's Catholic Church every day, where she was a member, until she could no longer drive. She was a founding member and volunteer of the Annie Jeffrey Thrift Shop.