Arden Wilke

Arden Herbert Wilke

May 2, 1945 – March 2, 2021

Arden Herbert Wilke, 75, of Cheyenne, passed away on March 2, 2021, at his home. He was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on May 2, 1945, to Herbert and Henrietta Wilke.

Services will be held at a later date.

He attended school in Columbus, Nebraska, and began a 39-year career with Nebraska Public Power District on April 1, 1964. In June 1976, he moved to North Platte along with his family where he continued his work with NPPD until his retirement. After retirement he started a private consulting business, Live Line Consulting, Inc.

Arden is survived by his sister, Sylvia (Don) Faller; two children, Kim Ogborn of Thornton, Colorado, and Julie (Thomas) Williams of North Platte, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Kayla (Adam) Miller of Firestone, Colorado, and Jordon (Devan) Ogborn of Thornton, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Trenton Miller, Avery Miller, Wyatt Ogborn, Landon Ogborn, Easton Ogborn and Hudson Ogborn; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lenore Wilke-Smith.