Arleigh Robert Papstein

May 24, 1938 - June 18, 2023

Arleigh Robert Papstein, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The family will greet friends on Friday, June 23 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home followed by a committal service at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 honor guard.

Arleigh was born May 24, 1938, in Pierce, Nebraska, to Fred and Hilda (Patent) Papstein. He attended school in Obert, Nebraska. On Dec. 31, 1956, Arleigh entered the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 8, 1960. On Jan. 7, 1976, Arleigh was united in marriage to Phyllis Anthoney. Arleigh was a locksmith the majority of his life. He enjoyed camping, fishing, cards and games, going on nature rides, and spending time with his grandchildren. Arleigh was a devout Christian who loved his Lord and Savior.

Arleigh is survived by his wife, Phyllis Papstein; son, Arleigh Papstein, Jr.; daughter, Vicki (Dean) Moore; daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Pranger; stepson, Tom Frazier; stepson, Bill Frazier; stepson, Ronny Frazier; stepdaughter, Connie (Lonnie) Menke; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronnie Papstein.

Arleigh was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Hilda Papstein; brothers, Marvin (Josephine) Papstein and Vernon Papstein; sisters, Alyce Marie Papstein-(Lyle) Hammer (Gerald) Ellenberger and Aluda Claussen; and sister-in-law, Barbara Papstein.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com