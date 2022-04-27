Arlen Herink

Age 77

Arlen Herink, 77, of Germantown, Wisconsin, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Wisconsin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Leigh, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Leigh.

Arlen was the loving father of Steve (Dineen) Herink, Kathy (Kevin) Bork and their mother Trudy. Proud grandfather of Logan, Lexi "Buppa's girl" and Landon. Beloved brother of Loretta Wegener, Norma Hemmer, Lorraine Balister, Sonny (Rita) Herink and twin brother Al (Jane) Herink. He is further survived by other relatives, friends and incredible neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo Herink and Marie Glish and sister, Marcella Dohmen.

Arlen retired from AOSmith-Tower Automotive. As a man of great faith and generosity, he was a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Stanislaus Church. Always the life of the party, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Stanislaus Restoration Project (524 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee, WI 53204) will be greatly appreciated.