You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arlene Wilson
View Comments

Arlene Wilson

{{featured_button_text}}

Arlene L. Wilson

January 18, 1929-August 5, 2020

Arlene L. Wilson, 91, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, with Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion

To send flowers to the family of Arlene Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News