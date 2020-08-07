Arlene Wilson

Arlene L. Wilson

January 18, 1929-August 5, 2020

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, with Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Current COVID-19 DHM's will be followed.