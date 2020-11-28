Arno F. Will

July 23, 1935 - November 25, 2020

Arno F. Will, 85, of Bradshaw, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Henderson, Nebraska.

Private family services will be held for Arno at a later date. There will be a cremation and no visitation. Memorial may be given to the family for later designation.

Arno was born on July 23, 1935, to William F. and Grace Donaldson Will in Oconee, Nebraska. Arno graduated from Monroe High School and then served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Arno was united in marriage to Carol Crumley on Oct. 12, 1956.

Arno was retired from the Bradshaw Farmer's Co-op. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed bowling and watching the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Braves.