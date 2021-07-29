Arnold Fiala
Age 93
Arnold Fiala, 93, of David City, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at New Holy Trinity Cemetery in Brainard, Nebraska. The Rev. Steven Snitily will be officiating. Military honors with lunch following at Klein Center.
Memorials in care of the family.
Arrangements with Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, Nebraska.
