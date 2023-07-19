Arnold Kment

December 6, 1945 - July 14, 2023

Arnold Kment, 77, of Schuyler, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Faith Regional Center in Norfolk.

Memorial service is Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City with the Rev. Brian Connor officiating. Visitation is Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the chapel. Lunch at Northside immediately following the service.

Arnold James Kment was born Dec. 6, 1945, in Columbus, Nebraska to Joe and Martha (Viglicky) Kment. He attended District #1 in Butler County and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1964. He then served for two years in the National Guard. He farmed in Butler and Colfax counties his entire life. On Sept. 3, 1993, he married Amy Peterson and they continued to live on the farm north of Schuyler. Arnold loved his cats and dogs, watching bald eagles and traveling around the country. He was a history buff, enjoyed antique cars and tractors (John Deere), polka and country western music and watching old westerns on TV.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; sister-in-law, Karen Kment; siblings, Richard (Fran) Kment, Marlene (Larry) Hartman, Irene (Mike) Starkey, Jo Ann Colfack, Lorraine Moore, Sally Roh, David (Deb) Kment and Donald (Paula) Kment; two sisters-in-law, Sam (Sonny) Bokelman and Charlie (Mike) Volnek and special friends Dean and Vicki Shonka; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alden Kment; infant brother, Joe Kment; and brother-in-law, Raymond Moore.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements