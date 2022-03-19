Arnold Muhle

Arnold D. Muhle

June 23, 1936 - March 16, 2022

Arnold D. Muhle, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer and the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Arnold David Muhle was born June 23, 1936, in Colfax County, Nebraska, to Arnold and Millie (Hilbert) Muhle, Sr. He was raised on the family farm south of Leigh, Nebraska, where he and his siblings helped their parents with the farming and chores. Arnie attended grade school at Colfax County Dist. #46 grade school and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1953.

Arnie entered the United States Army on Nov. 16, 1955, and was stationed in Korea until his honorable discharge on Sept. 19, 1957. Upon his return from Korea he went to work for C-K Plaining Mill in Columbus where he learned many woodworking skills which he continued long into his future. He was skilled in making kitchen cabinets, as well as many other items.

On June 29, 1958, Arnie was united in marriage to Patricia Spitz, whom he had met in high school, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The couple built their first home and lived in Columbus until 1963 when they returned to the family farm and continued farming until 1993 when they built their retirement home and moved back to Columbus. Arnie was never known to sit still for long, so he went back to work part-time until 2013 when Pat became ill and he stayed home to care for her.

Arnie enjoyed hunting, woodworking, reading, camping, visiting with family and friends and attending his children, granddaughters and great-grandson's sporting events.

Arnie is survived by his daughter, Lynn (Tom) Shemek of Columbus; granddaughter, Angie Niedbalski of Columbus; granddaughter, Kristy (Tony) Jensen of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Remi Jensen and Faith Bonsack; son, Jeff (special friend Sandy Stankoski) Muhle of Columbus; granddaughter, Blaine Muhle of Glenwood, Iowa; granddaughter, Brea (Josh) Goodenkauf of Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Ryver and Revly Jo Dawn Goodenkauf; brother, David (Karen) Muhle of Columbus; sister, Shirley Johannes of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Jerry Bornemeier of Lincoln.

Arnie was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Millie Muhle; wife, Patricia Muhle; son, John Muhle; daughter-in-law, Reva Muhle; brothers-in-law, Donald (Ina Mae) Muhle, Kenneth (Edna) Muhle and Clint Johannes; sisters-in-law, Joan (Eddie) Zuroski and Elaine (Dale) Euchner; and parents-in-law, John and Emma Spitz.

Memorials are suggested to the VFW or American Legion.

