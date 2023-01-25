Art Olmer

December 30, 1930 - January 22, 2023

Art Olmer, 92, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society - Grand Island Village in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, with Fr. Eric Olsen and Fr. Vernon Olmer concelebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue Friday from 1 p.m. until the service time.

Art was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Humphrey to John and Stella (Eisenmenger) Olmer. Art attended school at St. Francis and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1948. Art was drafted into the Army in 1952 during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany until 1954. Upon return, Art returned to the family farm and continued to farm until retirement. Art was well known for milking his Holstein cows.

On Aug. 17, 1963, he was united in marriage to Mary Pfeifer at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The two of them resided on a farm outside of Humphrey until retirement, but Art continued to help on the farm until he was unable to. When not farming, his passion was gardening, and he was proud of the fruits of the earth. Art was a devoted caregiver to Mary when her health declined.

Art was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Art was also a member of the American Legion and received one of the first Quilts of Valor.

Art was an extremely dedicated and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Art is survived by his son, Mark (Pam) Olmer of Humphrey; daughter, Ann (Steve) Rathman of Plattsmouth; daughter, Elaine (Jared) Church of Grand Island; grandchildren, Callee, Jessica and Dustin Olmer, Matthew, Andrew and Katie Rathman, Casey (Katelyn), Nicole (Traiten) DeMinck, Brandon and Kaylie Church; sister, Mildred Miksch of Columbus; brothers, Fr. Vernon Olmer of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Bill (Mary Jo) Olmer of Nebraska City, Gene (Marge) Olmer of Humphrey and George (Marilyn) Olmer of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Art was preceded in death by his spouse, Mary, Aug. 30, 2022; parents, John and Stella Olmer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dolores (Charles) McPhillips, Eleanor (Pat) McPhillips, Sister Marina Olmer and Art Miksch; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Edwin (RoseMary) Olmer and Robert Olmer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church, American Legion or the Humphrey Rescue Unit.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com