Arthur Jarecke

December 10, 1921-September 6, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Public visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the church. The family will not be present. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, with a rosary service to be held at 10:30 a.m., all at the church. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion Edward H. Larsen Post 144.

Arthur M. Jarecke was born Dec. 10, 1921, in Genoa to Stanley and Domicela (Shotkoski) Jarecke, the youngest of six children. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1939, and went to work at American Smelting and Refining in Omaha until 1941. From there he went to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, until he entered the United States Army Air Corps on Dec. 1, 1943. He was honorably discharged on April 5, 1946, and was employed at Dutch Harbor, Alaska, until 1948. Art returned to Genoa and started an electrical contracting business until 1968. He became a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service from 1961 until his retirement in 1988. Art moved to Meridian Gardens in Columbus in 2008, and was currently residing at Brookestone Acres in Columbus