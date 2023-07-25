Arthur Jordan

March 6, 1929 - July 24, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Nebraska. Visitation is Wednesday, July 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. all at the Church. Military Honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard will be held at the Church. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus.

Arthur Jordan was born March 6, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Louie and O'Tillie (Pumm) Jordan. Arthur grew up on the family farm south of Duncan. He received his education from Kramer High School. He was a member of United States Army and went on to serve in the Korean War. Arthur was united in marriage to Norma Jordan on Feb. 8, 1975, and to this union Amy Jo was born, Arthur proudly raised Laurel and Renee as his own. He lived on the family farm south of Duncan and in October 2021 moved to Meridian Gardens.