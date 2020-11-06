August "Sonny" Runge Jr.

The farm grew through the years. He went from farming with two-row equipment to the eight-row equipment now used in farming operations and modernized the livestock operations. In 2007, August and Carylyn left their farm and moved into Columbus where they made their home. They continued to run the Buss Auction & Realty Company through which August continued to work real estate and personal property auctions. He began his work as an auctioneer in 1952 as a partner of Henry Buss. He sold personal property and earned his Real Estate Salesperson license in 1978. August was a member of the State Auctioneer Association.

August was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church (ELCA), serving on the church council, held the office of secretary and was a longtime member of the Followers of Christ and a present member of the Men's Bible Study group. He served on the new addition building committee and, most recently, was chairman of the Artifact Cabinet building committee. August was a member of the District 44 School Board during the years his children attended the school until it merged with District 9 at the time of the formation of Lakeview School District. August was a member of the Site Committee when Lakeview High School was built and served on the Advisory Committee through the years. He was a member of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Agriculture Committee.