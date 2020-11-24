Ayla Guvenoz-Dickey

August 1, 1966 - November 19, 2020

Ayla Guvenoz-Dickey, 54, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed on Nov. 19, 2020. Ayla was born on Aug. 1, 1966. On May 17, 2003, she married Jeffrey Dickey in Tucson, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ayla's Go Fund Me page, “Ayla Dickey Funerary Fund.”

She became a stepmom to Lucas Dickey, who she loved and helped raise as if he was her own child. Ayla started her career with the Apollo Group/University of Phoenix in Tucson. She eventually moved to Phoenix and, through her dedication and love of her job, moved to the role of Senior VP of Public Relations. She worked for 27 years for the university.

She and Jeff loved to travel, going to Canada, taking long road trip, and just spending time with her family and friends. In September 2017, Jeff and Ayla made a move to Morton. After moving, Ayla started losing her vision and was legally blind at the time of her passing. Jeff took great care of Ayla through all of her transitions. On June 1, 2020, they moved to Madison, Wisconsin to begin their next journey.