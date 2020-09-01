× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Averett

June 20, 1940-August 26, 2020

Barbara Averett, 80, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Columbus.

Barb's final bow will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Columbus. True to form, a casual cast party will follow at the Platte Valley Playhouse's Teller Theater Center, 1158 35th Ave. The service will be live streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Barbara Ann (Reifschneider) Averett landed the role of a lifetime June 20, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. A blitzkrieg of Russo-German energy, the Beach Boys were wise to enshrine her name in harmony some 25 years later.

In early life, she bounced between the potato tundra of Idaho and the vast veldt of western Nebraska before falling head-over-saddle-shoes for her college roommate's brother, Dick Averett. Married in 1959 after a six-week courtship, “Sir” and “Drama Mama” immediately began rounding out their cast of kids. In 1970, the troupe headed east to stand up the theater program at a brand new community college in Columbus. They lived, loved, laughed and drank (just a little) together, leaving a larger-than-life mark on the universe before the end of Barb's run Aug. 26, 2020.