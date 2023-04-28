Barbara Boubin Apr 28, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara J. BoubinMay 11, 1933 - April 25, 2023 Tags Barbara Boubin Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video U.K. zoo is hiring people to wear a bird costume to scare seagulls This asteroid has a rare tail and scientists just discovered what it is This asteroid has a rare tail and scientists just discovered what it is California condors get ready for life in the wild as part of conservation efforts California condors get ready for life in the wild as part of conservation efforts Haiti in crisis: UN says gang violence on level of a war zone Haiti in crisis: UN says gang violence on level of a war zone