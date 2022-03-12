Barbara Deegan

Barbara Jean Ewert Ditman Deegan

September 1, 1937 - March 2, 2022

Barbara grew up in Columbus, Nebraksa, where she enjoyed hunting and spending summers at Wagner's Lakes. She received her teaching degree from Wayne State College and established her own preschool, “Lollypop Lane.” Her young students adored her. Her hobbies included golfing, traveling and a wide variety of arts and crafts. She had an independent spirit coupled with a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her family, friends and several dogs throughout her adventurous life.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Lococo Fischer; her two children, Debra (Jim) Lemburg and David Ditman; her grandchild, Megan; great-grandchild, Chloe; and nieces and nephews, Cathy Lococo Gamble, Tom Lococo, Christian Gamble and Elise Gamble.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Henrietta Ewert; her first husband, Robert Ditman; and second husband, William Deegan.

In keeping with her nature, funeral services are private and for immediate family only.

Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to The Lynch Cancer Research Center at Creighton University.