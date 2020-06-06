Barbara Hajek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barbara Jean Hajek

December 3, 1937-June 2, 2020

Barbara Jean Hajek passed away June 2, 2020, at Bear Creek Nursing Home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born Dec. 3, 1937, to Edward and Magdalena Muhle on a farm near Leigh.

She attended Christ Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Columbus High School. Upon her graduation from high school, she attended business school for one year. She married Milo Hajek on Feb. 10, 1962, and moved to Schuyler with his two children, Sharon and Gail Hajek. Later Barbara and Milo moved to Columbus, where she was employed by Becton Dickinson. Barbara and Milo retired in 1986 and moved to Colorado Springs.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Martin) Fricke from Fountain, Colorado and Gail Hajek, also of Fountain; grandchildren, Clinton Fricke and Matthew Fricke of Colorado Springs; great-grandchildren: Kale and Lillian Fricke, Soleil Fisher, Max Figueroa; sister, Virginia Nickolite; brother, Robert Muhle; brother, Charles Muhle; and sister, Marilyn Stevenson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo; parents, Edward and Magdalena Muhle; and brother, Duane Muhle, Sr.

