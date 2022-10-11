Barbara Inselman

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Ann Inselman

Age 85

Barbara Ann Inselman, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Arbor Care Center - Countryside in Madison, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Private family interment will be in the parish cemetery prior to the funeral service. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Hospital, Christ Lutheran Scholarship Fund, Daily Devotions or The Lutheran Hour.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com

