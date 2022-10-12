Barbara Inselman

Barbara Ann (Wilson) Inselman

September 22, 1937 - October 8, 2022

Barbara Ann (Wilson) Inselman, 85 of Columbus, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Arbor Care Center - Countryside in Madison, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Private family interment will be in the parish cemetery prior to the funeral service. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Barbara was born on Sept. 22, 1937, in Omaha, Nebraksa, to Lester Gordon and Mildred (Terwilliger) Wilson. She attended grade school at Zion Lutheran in Omaha and went to South High School in Omaha. She went on to college to graduate with a teaching degree from St. John's Lutheran College in Winfield, Kansas. She received a Call to teach at Christ Lutheran School in Columbus, Nebraska, in 1957, where she taught first and second grades from 1957-1959. She met Lester Inselman at a Walther League church group during that time, and they were married on June 15, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church, Omaha, Nebraska. Barbara and Lester raised five children north of Columbus on the farm. While her children were young, she stayed home with them and was a full-time homemaker. She grew large gardens, canned and preserved food for her family, sewed most of her children's clothes, and she and Lester raised their children to know Jesus. Barbara was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Growth For Both Bible study group, and a member at Christ Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, for 65 years.

Barbara was a teacher and caregiver at heart so when she started working outside the home, all of those jobs pointed to that vocation. She worked at Region IV in Columbus for 8 years (1972-1980), teaching mentally and physically disabled adults. She then worked as a special education para-educator at Lakeview High School for 26 years (1982-2008), and also cared for the elderly at the Columbus Manor/Beverly as a CNA for 15 years (1990-2005).

Barbara loved her family and all of her grandchildren dearly, (15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren). She and Lester loved going to as many grandchildren's activities as they could. They attended T-ball, baseball and softball games, soccer matches, school and church programs, dance recitals, talent shows… any and all activities that their grandchildren were involved in. Barbara has enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including reading, embroidery, crocheting, quilting, scrapbooking, and flower gardening. She enjoyed going to movies, shopping, babysitting grandkids, and hosting holiday celebrations at her home - she loved having a houseful of family.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Lester Inselman of Columbus; daughter, Shelby Hadcock of Grand Island; grandchild, Brian (Dani) Hadcock; great-grandchildren, Jenae, Leah and Alexandria; daughter, Tami (Ken) Strube of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Andrea and Kassandra; daughter, Jeanine (Adam) Edwards of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Brogan Casey, Britton and Kennedy Goldsmith; son, Jeff (Kris) Inselman of Schuyler; grandchildren, Brittni (Jason) Prososki; great-grandchildren, Jarrett and a baby due November; Brooke (Trey) Rainey; great-grandchildren, Riley, Bentley, Mercedes and Dallas; Drew Inselman; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Makayva and Alyvien; Jaiden Inselman; Reese Inselman; daughter, Dawn (Brian) Beck of Richland; grandchildren, Brielle, Lily, Braiten and Ellorie; sister, Marilyn (Hill) Jourdan of Vineland, New Jersey; sister-in-law, Violet Hayes of Omaha; brother-in-law, Dennis (Jan) Inselman of Columbus; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Gordon and Mildred Wilson; parents-in-law, Ernest and Lorena Inselman; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Patrick Hanson; brother and sister-in-law, Gordon (Buster) and Gloria Wilson; brother-in-law, Edgar Hill; brother-in-law, Donald Jourdan; and brother-in-law, Richard Hayes.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Hospital, Christ Lutheran Scholarship Fund, Daily Devotions, or The Lutheran Hour.

