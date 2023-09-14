Barbara Mielak

February 4, 1934 - September 10, 2023

Barbara Mielak of Columbus died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home with a Vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Anthony's. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Barbara Mielak was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Silver Creek, Nebraska, to Martin and Barbara (Berzenski) Jones. She was raised in Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School in 1951. Barbara married Robert Mielak on June 11, 1951, in Columbus. Barb worked at Mid-State Motors, raised her family, and worked in the Scotus Central Catholic Cafeteria for 14 years. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and St. Theresa Sodality.

Barb is survived by: daughter Debra Mielak of Bloomington, Minnesota; brother Martin Jones of BelleFourche, South Dakota; brother Jack Jones of Spearfish, South Dakota; brother Eugene (DeeDee) Jones of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother Gary (Dorothy) Jones of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by: husband Robert Mielak; son Jeff Mielak; and parents.