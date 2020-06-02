Barbara Park

Barbara G. Park
June 21, 1937-May 29, 2020
Former Columbus resident, Barbara Gay Boyd Park, died on May 29, 2020, at Wildewood Downs Retirement Community in Columbia, South Carolina.
The daughter of Eugenia Greiner and Gayle W. Boyd, she was born and resided in Columbus until 1971. She was a graduate of Columbus High School, received her BA Degree from Wesleyan University in Lincoln, and worked as an elementary school teacher. She was a member of Delta Zeta National Sorority, and Chapter CH-P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Barbara was married to Martin H. Park in June 1959 in Columbus. They were happily married for 52 years, with two daughters, Deborah Park Hanna (deceased), and Jennifer Park Taylor. The Park family resided in Munich, Germany for 38 years, and traveled extensively throughout the world. Mrs. Park assisted her husband in social and business obligations in Europe and other locations around the world with her husband's electronics company.
Barbara was an elegant, vibrant, and energetic woman. She and Martin loved to entertain. They were gracious hosts, and welcomed family and friends from all over the world into their home with gourmet dinners and lively conversations. They had a knack for making their guests feel welcome.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Taylor and husband, Bill Taylor of Columbia, South Carolina; her sister, Mary Allerton; and her children, Betsy and Christopher of Omaha; and son-in-law, Tracy Hanna of Loveland, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Martin; and brother, David Boyd of Columbus.
An excerpt from her farewell letter reads, “We have had so much love within our family circle. We must share it with the world around us. Let us always remember that we must give in the measures in which we have received. God bless you all, and keep us always within His everlasting arms. I have loved my life, my husband, my children, my family, and my dear friends, and this is my final message to you. Auf Wiedersehen, until we meet again...”
In honor of her beloved husband, Martin, donations may be directed to the MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. Tel: 800-MDS-0839.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.