October 11, 1936—June 16, 2023
Barbara Pensick, 86, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. A CDA rosary will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Barbara Pensick was born Oct. 11, 1936, to Leslie and John Henry (Jackson) Crockett in San Saba, Texas. She graduated high school in San Saba. She went on to attend Southwest Texas teaching college after high school. Barb married LaVern “Sonny” Pensick on Sept. 1, 1956, in Littleton, Colorado. She stayed home with her family until 1978 when she went to work for Behlen Mfg. Co., where she enjoyed a 30+ year career. Barb enjoyed all of her bridge clubs, and she was involved in PEO and was a member of the Thursday morning Wowwows. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. Barb enjoyed all of her kids and grandkids and their sporting events and activities. She enjoyed all husker events and was a faithful fan.
She is survived by her son, Dan and Bev (Connerley) Pensick of Columbus; daughter, Cheri Pensick Scow of Grand Island; grandchildren, Abby Pensick of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Dylan Scow of Lincoln and Madison (Brynn) Jobman of Plattsmouth; great-grandchildren, Taurasi and Hamilton Jobman; sister, Debra (Bob) Thompson of Franklin, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Barbara Forman Dennis of Topeka, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Cole Pensick; and brother, Richard Crockett.
Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.