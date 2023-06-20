Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. A CDA rosary will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Barbara Pensick was born Oct. 11, 1936, to Leslie and John Henry (Jackson) Crockett in San Saba, Texas. She graduated high school in San Saba. She went on to attend Southwest Texas teaching college after high school. Barb married LaVern “Sonny” Pensick on Sept. 1, 1956, in Littleton, Colorado. She stayed home with her family until 1978 when she went to work for Behlen Mfg. Co., where she enjoyed a 30+ year career. Barb enjoyed all of her bridge clubs, and she was involved in PEO and was a member of the Thursday morning Wowwows. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. Barb enjoyed all of her kids and grandkids and their sporting events and activities. She enjoyed all husker events and was a faithful fan.