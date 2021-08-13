Barbara Pillen

December 13, 1960 - August 11, 2021

Barbara Pillen, 60, of Platte Center, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. Visitation is from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, with a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until the service time on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the church. Burial is in St Joseph/St. Patrick Cemetery in rural Platte Center, Nebraska.

Barb was born Dec. 13, 1960 in Fullerton, Nebraska, to Steve and Rosemary (Prososki) Yrkoski. She received her education in Clarks where she graduated from high school in 1979. Barb was united in marriage to Keith Pillen on Nov. 30, 1985, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church-Krakow by the Rev. Stephen Flesiak. Along with raising her family and helping on the family farm, Barb also worked at Vishay Dale Electronics and the post office in Platte Center. She enjoyed morning walks, flowers, baby farm animals and spending time with her family. Barb was a certified clown “Candy Corn.” She volunteered in area hospitals, nursing homes, youth activities and parades.