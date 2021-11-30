 Skip to main content
Barbara Scholl

Barbara Scholl

Barbara Jean Scholl

February 5, 1943 – November 28, 2021

Barbara Jean Scholl, 78, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home.

Barbara Jean Scholl was born Feb. 5, 1943, to Lumir and Antonia (Plisek) Richtig in rural Leigh, Nebraska. She was raised in Leigh and graduated from Leigh High School in 1962. Barbara met the love of her life, Delano Scholl, at the Kings Ball Room in Norfolk. The couple was united in marriage on Sept. 15, 1962. To this union, their four children were born: Connie (Craig) Junghaene, Daniel (Mary) Scholl, Joyce Scholl and Jamie (Lonny) Shenshew. The couple lived in Leigh, where Barbara was a housewife until moving to Columbus. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards and visiting with friends and family.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Delano; daughters, Connie; Joyce and Jamie; son, Daniel; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Kirkman; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Schindler.

She is preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Lawrence (Edith) Scholl; sister, Margie Scholl; brothers-in-law, Ben Scholl; Floyd Scholl; Albert Schindler and Bob Kirkman; and sister-in-law, Liz Scholl.

