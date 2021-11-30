Barbara Scholl

Barbara Jean Scholl

February 5, 1943 – November 28, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home.

Barbara Jean Scholl was born Feb. 5, 1943, to Lumir and Antonia (Plisek) Richtig in rural Leigh, Nebraska. She was raised in Leigh and graduated from Leigh High School in 1962. Barbara met the love of her life, Delano Scholl, at the Kings Ball Room in Norfolk. The couple was united in marriage on Sept. 15, 1962. To this union, their four children were born: Connie (Craig) Junghaene, Daniel (Mary) Scholl, Joyce Scholl and Jamie (Lonny) Shenshew. The couple lived in Leigh, where Barbara was a housewife until moving to Columbus. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards and visiting with friends and family.