Barbara M. Torczon

June 1, 1934 - March 1, 2023

Barbara M. Torczon, of Columbus, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday 3-5 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. There will be a 5 p.m. vigil service at St. Anthony Catholic Church. (Please note locations). Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Barbara was born June 1, 1934, on the family farm in Polk County, Nebraska to Martin F. and Cecilia (Laska) Valasek, Sr. She received her education at St. Stanislaus School in Duncan. She married Lambert S. Torczon on June 1, 1953, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Barb was a devoted wife and mother. She was a day care provider for 50 years. She was blessed to care for five of her own grandchildren. Barbara was a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She loved Molly B. and Daniel O'Donnell. In her younger years she loved to go to polka dances. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren's activities. She had a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mother and the rosary.

Barbara is survived by her son, Tim (Stephanie) Torczon of Juniata and Craig, Jennifer (Chris) and Brett (Amy); son, Rick (Carol) Torczon of Elkhorn and Andrea (Andy), Derek (Carrie) and Dana (Olivia); daughter, Doreen (Augie) Runge of Columbus and AJ (Rose), Tyler (Jordan) and Bethany (Justin); daughter, Stacey (Jon) Schefus of Columbus and Camden and Braeden; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Nowak of Omaha; sister, Catherine Bega of Omaha; sister, Marie Nelson of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Joan Duesman, Bonnie Torczon, Lu Torczon and Lugene Torczon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Cecelia Valasek Sr.; husband, Lambert Torczon; sisters, Rose Valasek, Fran Ernst, Marge Egr and Betty Sempek; and brothers, Joe, Harry and Martin "Ace" and James Valasek.

In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to St. Isidore Catholic Church or the donor's choice.

