Barry Preston

January 15, 1951 – May 23, 2021

Barry Preston Sr., 70, of Bellwood, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home in Bellwood.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with visitation taking place one hour before service at the chapel. Committal will be at a later date in the Bellwood Cemetery.

Barry was born Jan. 15, 1951, in Houston, Texas, to Truman C. and Bobbie (Waits) Preston. He grew up in Texas and later worked as a machinist. On Jan. 23, 1970, Barry was united in marriage to Celia Smith in Harris County, Texas. Three children were born to this union. Barry later married Roberta "Bobbie" Henderson on April 16, 1992, in Pasadena, Texas. The couple later moved to Bellwood, Nebraska, where he had lived since 2005. Barry had worked in the pro shop at Van Berg golf course in Columbus for the last 14 years.

Barry is survived by his children, Tara Collins of Richmond, Texas, Barry (Elizabeth) Preston Jr. of Magnolia, Texas, Michael McDowell of Shenandoah, Iowa, Kevin (Linda) McDowell of Shenandoah, Iowa, Julie Preston of Richmond, Texas, Dawn (Stephen) Conaway of Baltimore, Maryland, and Kelly (John) Huckins of Columbus, Nebraska.