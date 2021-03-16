 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beloit "Bunk" Kinzer
View Comments

Beloit "Bunk" Kinzer

{{featured_button_text}}

Beloit “Bunk” Kinzer

Oct. 26, 1932 – March 14, 2021

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News