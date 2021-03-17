Beloit "Bunk" Kinzer

Beloit Carl “Bunk” Kinzer

October 26, 1932 – March 14, 2021

Beloit Carl “Bunk” Kinzer, 88, of Harlingen, Texas, and formerly of Columbus, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home in Harlingen, Texas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 at the church. Burial is in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. The vigil service on Sunday and the Mass on Monday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Bunk was born Oct. 26, 1932, in St. Edward, Nebraska, to Leo and May (Bader) Kinzer. He graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus, Nebraska, in 1950.

On Dec. 10, 1949, he was united in marriage to Jeanette M. Paprocki in Aurora, Nebraska. They were married for 50 years. Following Jeanette's death, he married Virginia Prindle Lloyd in Columbus on Nov. 2, 2002. Bunk worked at Saunder's Archery, where he was a Tool & Die supervisor and quality control manager for 43 years before his retirement in 1995.