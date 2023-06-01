Benjamin Hurner Jun 1, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benjamin HurnerApril 13, 1974 - May 29, 2023 Tags Benjamin Hurner Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video These U.S. cities will make you feel like you're in Europe ‘Manga’: The tobacco mix causing health fears in Central African Republic ‘Manga’: The tobacco mix causing health fears in Central African Republic Hurricane Ian recovery continues in Florida Hurricane Ian recovery continues in Florida The deadliest spider in the world changes its venom recipe depending on its mood The deadliest spider in the world changes its venom recipe depending on its mood