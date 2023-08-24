Bernadine ‘Bernie' Fuchs

December 30, 1927 - August 21, 2023

Bernadine "Bernie" Mary Fuchs, 95, of Madison, Nebraska, formerly of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Arbor Care - Countryside Nursing Home in Madison.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Father Stan Schmit celebrating the Mass. Visitation is on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue Friday, from 9 a.m. until service time, at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Bernadine (Bernie) Fuchs was born on Dec. 30, 1927, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Anna (Kopetzky) Wemhoff. Bernie was their sixth child and eventually had seven siblings. She attended St. Mary's of the Angels School and on Aug. 31, 1948, was united in marriage to Leonard Fuchs at St. Mary of the Angel Church, rural Humphrey. Bernine and Leonard were blessed with seven children.

Bernie enjoyed gardening, baking, and tending to her flowers. Her garden produced an abundance of fruits and vegetables that she was able to can and share with her family. Bernie's cinnamon rolls were well known to all who knew her.

Bernie was an avid walker, walking 2 to 4 miles every day. Even after moving to Countyside in Madison, she probably wore a path in the carpet from her walking. Bernie was even able to walk to the dining room for breakfast the morning that she left us.

Bernie was a proud grandmother to 24 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.

Bernie was preceded in death by her spouse Leonard Fuchs; parents Phillip and Anna Wemhoff; parents-in-law Joe and Celia Fuchs; five brothers; two sisters; and grandson, Gregory Kuhn.

Bernie is survived by her daughter, Sally (Dick) Classen; daughter, Rita (Jerry) Kuhn; son, Gene (Connie) Fuchs; son, Ray (Nancy) Fuchs; daughter, Marie (Al) Rundell; son, Bob (Lisa) Fuchs; son, Joe (Paula) Fuchs; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

