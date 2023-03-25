Bernadine ‘Bernie' Kampschnieder

April 16, 1941 - March 21, 2023

Bernadine "Bernie" Kampschnieder, 81, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation is Monday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery.

Bernadine Kampschnieder was born April 16, 1941, to Ben and Catherine (Ortmeier) Franzluebbers in West Point. She attended grade school in Monterey, Nebraska. She then went on to attend high school in Dodge, Nebraska. On April 24, 1962, Bernie was united to Mel Kampschnieder in Dodge. She worked for Columbus Public Schools Food Service then went on to Dale Electronics for 38 years. Bernie enjoyed traveling and being with her friends and family.

Bernie is survived by her son, Jeff (Yvette) Kampschnieder of Arvada, Colorado; son, Keith (Jana) Kampschnieder of Omaha; and five grandchildren, Taylor, Tanner, Kaden, Addison and Maddox.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers, Emil, Wenzel, Charles and Joe; and three sisters, Gertie, Marie and Mary Ann.