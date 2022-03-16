Bernard "Bernie" Langan

Bernard “Bernie” Jerry Langan

Age 85

Bernard “Bernie” Jerry Langan, 85, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died March 11, 2022.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Butherus, Maser and Love, 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510, with visitation starting at 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68506, with internment at 9 a.m. on March 18, 2022, at the Omaha National Cemetery. In honor of St. Patrick's Day and Bernie's proud Irish heritage, wear your green to the funeral on the 17th.

Bernie was born on a farm in Platte Center, Nebraska, in 1936 to Jim and Lucy (Kuhlen) Langan. He went to Columbus High School. From high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp and proudly served from 1954 to 1957 during the Korean War. After his military service, he moved back to Columbus, Nebraska. There he met Jane Burzynski. Bernie and Jane were married on May 11, 1963. They started their family in Columbus, where Bernie began his career with Nebraska Public Power District. In 1972, Bernie and Jane moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where they continued to raise their family and Bernie continued to work for NPPD. When he retired from NPPD, he started his own car repair and sales business, Irish Import Motors, where he specialized in VW vehicles. He then went back to being an electrician and worked for the electrician's union, IBEW, until his second retirement. In retirement, Bernie was very busy with his grandchildren, various projects he always had going, and spending time with his family.

Bernie was a man of strong faith, unconditional love for his family and friends, and an incredible work ethic. He had a kind heart, a fast smile, always had a warm word for anyone he met, and was the man others called when they needed help of any kind. He was a proud Marine and 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He loved Nebraska and Notre Dame football.

Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jane; children, Rob (Isabel) Langan, Cathy (Britton) DeWeese, Terry Langan (Jodi Reese) and Tom (Geya) Langan; his grandchildren, Shaylynn Langan, Gabe DeWeese, Joe DeWeese, Sam DeWeese, Stephen and James Langan; sisters, Barlene (Dave) Replogle of Manhattan Beach, California, Mary Hart of Lincoln, Betty Roddy of Beaverton, Oregon and Sally Langan of Lincoln; and many beloved nieces and nephews, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant son, Stevie; brother, Jim Langan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie (Jay) Dumas, Gail (Ivan) Havlovic, John Hart and Ken Roddy; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Sister Servants of the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration (Pink Sisters) in Lincoln, Nebraska; St. Gregory the Great Seminary in Seward, Nebraska; or The Cathedral of the Risen Christ of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.