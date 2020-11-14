Bernard Nitsch

January 20, 1931 – November 10, 2020

Bernard, a teacher and farmer, was born Jan. 20, 1931, in a small farmhouse south of Duncan, Nebraska. A child during the 30s, he received his grade school education in a rural, one room farmhouse south of Duncan and was a graduate of Duncan High School in 1948. Furthering his education, he went on to pursue and receive his teaching degree in Mathematics and Industrial Arts at Kearney State College in 1952.

He began his teaching career in Lyman, Nebraska. Then he taught in Platte Center, Howells, and Cedar Bluffs where he taught various mathematics and industrial arts classes, and served as school principal. While teaching Bernard married the love of his life Bernice Zelda on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Andrews Church. After receiving a National Science Foundation scholarship, he attended Arizona State University and received his master's degree in mathematics. They returned to Nebraska in 1963 to resume teaching at North Bend High School. He continued his teaching career at Columbus High School starting in 1967, where he taught various high school mathematics courses over the ensuing 25 years. His true love was teaching calculus and trigonometry. He enjoyed nothing more than seeing his students learn various math concepts. He also enjoyed and was well known to utilize various witticisms in his teaching every day to help his students (and his children) to learn about various life lessons not always taught in the books they used in school.