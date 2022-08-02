Bernard Schaf

February 18, 1927 - July 30, 2022

Bernard "Ben" Schaf, 95, of Columbus, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service all at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Bernard “Ben” Schaf was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Rising City, Nebraska, to Edward and Sophie (Alt) Schaf. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from Sept. 14, 1950, until Sept. 20, 1952.

Ben was married to Huberta "Bert" Bernt on June 25, 1953, at St. Andrew Catholic Church near Osceola. They lived near Shelby, in Columbus and McCook before moving to Leigh, Nebraska, in 1961. In 1981 they moved back to Columbus. He worked as a barber for over 50 years throughout his lifetime. He later worked at various jobs including Behlen, Henke Mfg. and Duo Lift. He served on the Leigh Fire Department, was past commander of the V.F.W. Post #3704 and the American Legion Post #84. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Eagles Club.

Ben is survived by his son, LaVerne (Katryna) Schaf of Prescott, Arizona; son, Ron (Nancy) Schaf of Kearney; daughter, Linda (Eldon) Hake of Creston; son, Terry (Jeanine) Schaf of Brighton, Tennessee; son, Dennis (Kathy) Schaf of Columbus; daughter, Julie (Dean) Groteluschen of Columbus; 20 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sophie Schaf; wife, Huberta "Bert"; and brothers, Edward and Richard Schaf.

